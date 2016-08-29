Nissan turns over Urvan ambulances to DOH

Nissan Philippines Inc (NPI) through its dealer Nissan Mantrade, recently turned over 35 units of NV350 Urvan modified into ambulances to the Department of Health (DOH). The ambulances are slated to be distributed to various local government units nationwide.

Photo shows (from left): Mike Lopez, fleet account executive, Nissan Mantrade; Rodger Vladimir Ravelo, procurement management officer III, procurement office, Department of Budget and Management; Jocelyn Sosito, senior health program officer, DOH; Cora Ortega, sales manager, Nissan Mantrade; and Raymond Mariano, fleet manager, NPI.