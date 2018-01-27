NKorea issue: What is good for the goose is good for the gander

IN his trip to South America recently, Pope Francis was quoted as saying that he was frightened by the prospect of an accidental nuclear apocalypse. “I think we are on the very edge,” the Pope told reporters when asked about the threat of a nuclear war in the wake of a recent string of tests by North Korea and a false missile alert last week that sparked panic in the US state of Hawaii.

On August 6 and 9, 1945, the United States detonated two nuclear bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki with the approval of the United Kingdom citing the Quebec Agreement. Some 129,000 people were killed outright, mostly civilians, while hundreds of thousands more to this day suffer from the aftereffects of the nuclear explosions, such as radiation sickness and serious body burns.

Many moons ago as an undergraduate in my British university, I engaged a Japanese fellow undergrad in swordplay because he wanted to avenge the death of his fiancée in Hiroshima. Why he would take it out on me was never explained. In any case, nobody was hurt due to our serious state of inebriation which prevented us from maintaining our balance. The happy ending was we became good friends to the point where I became one of his wedding sponsors. He became a senior diplomat in the Gaimusho (Japanese foreign ministry), and we continued to correspond.

The point I want to bring out in relating the incident is the very deep seated resentment of the Japanese people of this overkill on the part of the Allies in retaliation for the atrocities of the Japanese during World War 2. All these years people continue to debate the legal and moral justification for this draconian and excessive response to the admittedly war crimes committed by the imperial forces of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Years ago I was invited to Hiroshima to deliver a piece on peace. This allowed me to see the utter devastation wrought by the bomb. I could only pray that we will never arrive at the point of mutual self-destruction of nuclear countries and the devastating collateral damage this will bring to other nations.

The concern of the world for the proliferation of nuclear arsenals in many corners of the world is understandable. The North Korean nuclear-rattling is indeed an existential threat. The North Korea claims to have successfully tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the US mainland could, God forbid, trigger a preemptive first strike by the latter.

The attempt of North Korea and Iran to rearrange the split-level nuclear arrangement which is asymmetric, i.e. only superpowers can possess nuclear arsenals, is not illogical. Why indeed are only a few permitted to join the nuclear club? If Israel is allowed to have the bomb, why not Iran, some people ask. Sadly, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) drafted after the World War 2 – instead of outlawing the use of nuclear weapons – has instead only acted to freeze the old order and preserve the status quo. While it may have succeeded in preventing rogue nations from possessing the deadly weapon, it certainly has not been able to disarm the nuclear powers.

I recall that before the outbreak of the World War 2 there was an attempt to limit the production of naval assets among the maritime powers such as the United Kingdom, the US and Japan. Sadly, this did not prevent the catastrophe that engulfed the world a few years later.

What is to prevent the holders of this mass destruction device to push the red button for any kind of reason? Are we to assume that the nuclear powers act as policemen to preserve the world order? But who is to police the policemen? Will the US, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Israel swear on a stack of bibles that they will never use these weapons of mass destruction?

During the Cuban crisis this world was on the brink of a nuclear war. Without the US – the guardian of Israel – what guarantee do we have that the latter will not use its nuclear arsenal against the Arab nations and Iran? Lastly, when the pushing between India and Pakistan becomes a shoving match, who can restrain these two nuclear powers from reducing their huge populations by throwing atomic warheads at each other?

In sum, the conventional wisdom is that the NPT is not capable of killing the motivation of non-nuclear nations to acquire nuclear weapons. The dire prediction is that in the next 20 years there will be no less than 25 to 30 nuclear weapon states. Indeed, there has been limited progress in nuclear disarmament with the five authorized nuclear weapon states having 22,000 warheads in their combined stockpile. Moreover, the experts say that it does not take too much effort for nations to convert nuclear reactors, now used for peaceful purposes, to produce nuclear weapons.

The problem is that the second pillar of the NPT which refers to disarmament has not been complied with by the nuclear powers who have merely paid lip service to Article 6 of the treaty which specifically mandates member states to divest themselves of their nuclear arsenals. In the language of the International Court of Justice, under the NPT “there exists an obligation to pursue in good faith and bring to a conclusion negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament in all its aspects under strict and effective international control.”

This being the case the nuclear powers who have reneged on their duty to disarm has no legal and moral authority to prevent other countries from developing their own nuclear arsenal. Indeed, the solution to the North Korean issue is for all nuclear powers to lay down their atomic weapons and destroy them!

Perhaps the Holy See has the last word. In the ongoing issue of the North Korean threat, in its exhortation to the United Nations, it said that “in the light of growing tensions, continuing proliferation and the major modernization programs of some nuclear powers, it is vital that the nuclear-weapon State Parties renew arms control and disarmament.”