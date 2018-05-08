NKorea plane drives speculation over Kim visit to China

BEIJING: An airplane normally used by North Korean VIPs flew out of China on Tuesday, Japanese media reported, sparking speculation that Kim Jong Un may have made a secret visit to the country. NHK television showed images of two planes taking off from the northeastern port city of Dalian—one belonging to North Korea’s Air Koryo, and another used by high-profile officials from Pyongyang. One of the planes seen in Dalian resembled the one used by Kim’s sister and close aide, Kim Yo Jong, to travel to South Korea for the Winter Olympics in February. The Chinese foreign ministry would not confirm or deny that a North Korean official had visited the country. “I have no information to offer at this moment,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing. Geng said China and the DPRK are close neighbors and the two countries maintain normal communication and exchanges with each other. If confirmed, the visit would be the latest diplomatic venture for Kim, who met South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month and could hold a historic summit with US President Donald Trump in June. Kim traveled to Beijing by train in March for his maiden official trip abroad and met President Xi Jinping for the first time since taking power in 2011.

His trip was kept secret until he returned to North Korea.

AFP