NKorea to top agenda on Tillerson Asia visit – reports

TOKYO: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to visit Japan, China and South Korea later this month to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs, local media reported on Saturday. Tillerson is expected to visit Japan on March 17 and 18 on the first leg of his Asian tour and hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Nikkei business daily said. During the Beijing leg of the Asia trip, Tillerson plans to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and possibly also with President Xi Jinping, Kyodo News said. The two major powers are expected to arrange a meeting between Xi and Trump in the United States as early as April, they said. In Seoul, Tillerson plans to hold talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se at which North Korea’s weapons development as well as the February murder of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Malaysia are likely to be discussed, Kyodo said.

AFP