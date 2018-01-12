NLEX Corp to spend P19-B on infra projects in 2018

NLEX Corporation is allocating P19 billion for capital expenditures (capex) this year for major infrastructure projects that are expected to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

NLEX Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Franco said the bulk of the capex would be used for constructing portions of the North Luzon Expressway such as the Harbor Link Segment 10 (including the R10 section in Dagat-Dagatan, Navotas City) and the NLEX-South Luzon Expressway Connector Road project.

“The amount is an estimate that assumes the satisfactory resolution of the tariff adjustments, for which constructive discussions with government are still ongoing. The capex figure will still be subject to review and adjustment, depending on the results of the discussions on the tariff,” the company said in a statement.

The Harbor Link Segment 10, which is expected to cut travel time between the Ports of Manila and NLEX to only 10 minutes, is targeted to be opened this year. It is an elevated roadway connecting Segment 9 at MacArthur Highway in Valenzuela City to C-3 Road (5th Avenue) in Caloocan City.

The NLEX-SLEX Connector Road Project, set for completion in 2021, is expected to cut travel time between NLEX and SLEX from the usual two hours to only 20 minutes. It is an 8-kilometer all elevated project and will be built above existing PNR tracks from the C3/5th Avenue Interchange in Caloocan City to PUP Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Other projects include the capacity expansion of the 8-kilometer Subic Freeport Expressway and the construction of a new expressway service facility and rest area along Km. 17 Southbound of the NLEX.

“These investments are aimed at supporting the government’s initiatives to ease the daily traffic woes of our commuters, drive commerce, and are part of our continuing commitment to further ensure safe and convenient travel in our expressways and maintain our high-quality service,” the company said.