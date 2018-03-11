NLEX escapes Magnolia to bag Game 1

Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) survived Magnolia, 88-87, on Saturday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven semifinal series in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Down 83-84 in the remaining seconds, Kiefer Ravena, Alex Mallari and Cyrus Baguio joined forces to save the day for the Road Warriors.

“This is an adventure for us. We are enjoying this. It looks like that we are the gate crasher here in this party (semifinals) and we are not invited,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, who drew 17 points from Baguio.

“I’ve been waiting for this [breakout game]to happen for Baguio.”

Ravena scored 11 of his 16 points in the last period while Mallari had 14 points. Raul Soyud also contributed 10 points for the Road Warriors.

Ian Sangalang and Peter June Simon scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Hotshots, who lost veteran Jean Marc Pingris in the last four minutes of the game because of a leg injury.

Game 2 is set at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday.

Scores:

NLEX 88 – Baguio 17, Ravena 16, Mallari 14, Soyud 10, Miranda 7, Fonacier 7, Al-Hussaini 6, Alas 5, Quiñahan 4, Tiongson 2, Ighalo 0, Taulava 0, Gotladera 0.

MAGNOLIA 87 – Sangalang 21, Simon 20, Barroca 9, Lee 8, Ramos 8, Reavis 6, Herndon 5, Pingris 5, Dela Rosa 5, Melton 0, Jalalon 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 14-12, 32-27, 60-61, 88-87.