NLEX hikes toll

The North Luzon Expressway implemented its provisional toll hike on Monday, November 6, which was approved by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).

From EDSA Balintawak or Mindanao Avenue to Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Class 1 vehicles will have to pay an additional P18. Class 2 vehicles (buses and trucks) and Class 3 (large trucks or trailers) will pay an additional P46 and P56, respectively.

The NLEX is operated by the Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. that earlier announced a P3.7-billion enhancement program to boost the capacity of its expressways. MPTC also operates the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and the Manila-Cavite Expressway.

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate questioned the toll hike and filed a bill seeking an investigation.

“The TRB appears to have failed to protect the interest of the Filipino people by entering into a contract which charges exorbitant toll fees,” Zarate said.

“The government should stop these wanton increase in rates as it would be an additional burden to the people who are already bearing the brunt of high prices of basic services and would just redound to enormous profits of the expressways owners given that it is an automatic increase even if the expressways owners are already earning billions in toll collections,” he added. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO

