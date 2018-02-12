NLEX nails third straight win at Alaska’s expense

Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) survived Alaska’s huge comeback in the fourth quarter before posting a 96-89 win on Sunday to stretch its winning streak to three in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Holding an 87-57 advantage early in the fourth quarter, the Road Warriors almost suffered an endgame collapse after the Aces unleashed a 32-4 run capped by Carl Bryan Cruz’s lay-up to move within 89-91 with only 15 seconds left.

Alaska had a chance to tie the count after Kevin Alas just made one of his two free throws in the last 12 seconds but Kevin Racal committed bad pass to Cruz after a timeout.

The Aces just could do nothing but to give a foul on Kiefer Ravena, who made both free throws in the last eight seconds to stretch NLEX’s advantage to a safe 94-89 before Jayvee Casio and Calvin Abueva missed their attempts in the waning seconds. Larry Fonacier sealed NLEX’s win with two free throws before the final buzzer sounded, leading the Road Warriors to a 5-4 win-loss record.

“I thought we would have a comfortable win tonight but I was wrong again. You really need a 30-point lead to beat Alaska. There’s a reason why they got sixth straight wins,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, who drew 15 points each from Raul Soyud, Larry Fonacier and Kevin Alas.

Unlike their previous wins over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (81-78) and Meralco (87-85), where they trailed in the first three quarters, the Road Warriors set the tone early with a 52-32 halftime lead and established a 66-36 lead with 7:38 to go in the third period before Alaska’s huge fourth quarter comeback.

Ravena finished with 12 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals, while JR Quinahan had also 12 points also for the Road Warriors, who also stopped the Aces’ sixth game winning streak..

Vic Manuel, rookie Jeron Teng and Jayvee Casio scored 12 points apiece to lead the Aces, who fell to 6-3 win-loss record.