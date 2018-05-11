NLEX outplays Phoenix in OT for first win

Alex Mallari and Larry Fonacier stepped up in the extension period to lead Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to a 120-115 win in overtime over Phoenix in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Alonte Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

James White’s shot brought the score to 104-all at the end of the regulation time. But Mallari and Fonacier joined forces in a blazing 14-6 run to snuff the Fuel Masters in the extension for the Road Warriors’ first win in four games.

“Learn how to win again because it seems we have already forgotten how to win. We had a good lead almost throughout the game but we lost it at the last three minutes of the game. It was disappointing but a win is still a win. We have to start somewhere after three losses,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

“And just getting a win for us is a relief. We just have to look forward to next games. We are looking forward to win on Wednesday before our long break,” added Guiao.

The Road Warriors drew 37 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks performance from import Arnett Moultrie.

Jay-R Quinahan added 16 points, Mallari 13 points while Fonacier contributed 11 points and nine assists also for the Road Warriors.

Matthew Wright, the hero in Phoenix’s thrilling 89-87 win over Magnolia last Sunday, finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Fuel Masters.

Phoenix’s import White scored 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Phoenix’s win-loss record fell to 2-2.

Scores:

NLEX 120 – Moultrie 37, Quiñahan 16, Mallari 13, Fonacier 11, Ravena 9, Miranda 8, Baguio 7, Soyud 7, Tiongson 5, Rios 4, Monfort 3, Ighalo 0.

PHOENIX 115 – Wright 31, White 19, Chan 17, Perkins 15, Revilla 9, Mendoza 8, Jazul 8, Kramer 4, Eriobu 2, Chua 2, Alolino 0, Wilson 0, Intal 0.

Quarterscores: 28-25, 57-43, 78-72, 104-104, 120-115 (OT).