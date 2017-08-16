‘NLEX R10 section to bring economic gains to Navotas’

Navotas City Mayor John Reynald Tiangco expressed optimism that the R10 section of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link Segment 10 will bring in more economic opportunities for the city and its residents. Tiangco joined the groundbreaking of the 2.6-kilometer elevated expressway at R10 corner C3 Road in North Bay Boulevard South with Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Malabon Mayor Antolin Oreta 3rd, Caloocan Planning and Development Officer Aurora Ciego and NLEX Corp. president Rodrigo Franco. “Through the R10 section, travel time will be greatly reduced and delivery of goods and services from the port area to other parts of Luzon will become easier and more efficient,” Tiangco said. The R10 section forms part of the 5.65-kilometer Segment 10, which connects the McArthur Highway in Valenzuela, Gov. Pascual Avenue in Malabon and C3 Road in Caloocan. In its website, DPWH said the section will “decongest Metro Manila by providing access to the NLEX without passing through EDSA or the Balintawak Toll Plaza.”