NLEX runs over Meralco for 5th win

Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) relied on Kevin Alas in the fourth quarter to beat Meralco via a 100-94 decision in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Alas nailed 11 of his 21 points in the payoff period, including the lay-up that established NLEX’s 91-86 cushion with 3:09 left in the game. The Road Warriors kept their advantage until the last minute to bounce back from a humiliating loss to Ginebra (97-110) last week.

With the win, the Road Warriors took the top spot with 5-1 win-loss record while the Bolts suffered their first defeat in five games for 4-1 record.

Import Aaron Fuller led NLEX with 25 points and 18 rebounds plus two blocks, while Larry Fonacier made 16 points and JR Quiahan contributed 10 points also for the Road Warriors.

Import Allen Durham led Meralco with 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Reynel Hugnatan had 25 points and nine rebounds.

Scores:

NLEX 100 – Fuller 25, Alas 21, Fonacier 16, Quinahan 10, Mallari 8, Soyud 5, Lastimosa 5, Tiongson 3, Al-Hussaini 2, Ighalo 2, Taulava 2, Rios 1, J. Villanueva 0.

MERALCO 94 – Durham 26, Hugnatan 25, Amer 14, Sedurifa 9, Dillinger 8, Nabong 7, Newsome 5, Lanete 0, Caram 0, Chua 0, Tolomia 0.

Quarters: 16-24, 41-44, 63-64, 100-94.