NLEX-SLEX connector road completed by 2018 – SMC

THE connector road project between North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) is expected to be finished by 2018, San Miguel Holdings Corp. said on Friday.

The 3.4-kilometer Segment 1 of the P23-billion project set to be completed this year, Alec Cruz, head of San Miguel Holdings’ tollway project, said in a radio interview.

“It will be finished within this year. The posts there have been moved,” Cruz said.

Section 3 and Section 4 of the road project are at 33 percent and 13 percent completion, respectively, according to Cruz.

However, the company revealed that right of way has become an issue, particularly in Section 2.

“There are many right-of-way problems in Section 2, near Aurora Boulevard. We would be able to work faster if there were no right-of-way issues,” Cruz added.

The 14.6-kilometer NLEX-SLEX connector road project runs from Buendia to Balintawak and is expected to reduce travel time to 20 minutes between the two areas when finished. The project is expected to decongest traffic along EDSA and C5.