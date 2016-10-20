No more 3-DAY sales in QC malls

MALLS in Quezon City have been prohibited from conducting three-day sales this Christmas season. This order was apart from an agreement of Metro Manila mall owners and operators with the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-Act) to ease road congestion in the coming months. In a news release, Quezon City Hall said it has set a new rule ordering malls in the city to only have a maximum of two days for their Christmas sales.

Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) chief Elmo San Diego said Yuletide sales in big shopping malls will be strictly monitored, particularly the issuance of permits. He added that mall owners and management should comply with the requirements of the Quezon City Hall for various permits, including those for traffic before a mall sale can take place on a certain date. San Diego said no two adjacent malls, like SM City North Edsa and TriNoma, can have the same mall sales schedule because it would create monstrous traffic for two days. The DPOS chief called on mall owners and management to deploy more security guards, particularly those who could help man traffic during the sales and the rest of the holiday season, for the smooth flow of traffic in mall premises and adjacent major thoroughfares. Earlier, Metro Manila mall operators approived the submission of I-Act’s traffic management plan, which includes deployment of their own traffic personnel; night time deliveries (from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day); and management of the queuing of vehicles going to the shopping centers will be coordinated with I-Act traffic personnel. They also agreed not to conduct sales and other crowd-drawing events during weekdays starting November 1.