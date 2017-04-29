No airport damage from Mindanao quake

MANILA: Initial reports from concerned area managers said the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Sarangani municipality in Mindanao’s Davao Occidental province at 4:23 a.m. Saturday did not cause any damage to airports.

The airports of Davao, Zamboanga, Pagadian, Laguindingan, Ozamis and General Santos showed no damage, according to initial reports from their respective area managers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the quake measured Intensity 5 in General Santos City; Koronadal City; Santa Maria, Jose Abad Santos, Don Marcelino, Balot Island, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Malapatan, Glan, Sarangani and Palimbag, Sultan Kudarat. It was also felt at Intensity 4 in Davao City, Cotabato City and Zamboanga City.

The agency has already cancelled its earlier tsunami alert for minor sea level disturbance in Mindanao as of 6:54 a.m. Saturday.

Phivolcs however advised the public to prepare for possible aftershocks. PNA

PNA/CC