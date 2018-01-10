No alternative to deader-than-dead Metro Manila

SUPERTYPHOON Yolanda pummeled the Eastern Visayas in November 2013 with a level of ferocity unknown in recent history. The expected took place, the worst-case scenario that could ever happen to an unprepared, economically struggling region where the constants are underdevelopment and poverty. A poor region receiving the cruelest of breaks.

The count of the dead and the missing topped 8,000 and the magnitude of the human dislocation was horrifying.

It would be accurate to say that some of the bombed-out cities of World War 2 were in better physical shape in the aftermath of the war than the remote communities flattened to the ground by Yolanda. The international attention the disaster generated and the quick massive response in the form of aid and loans gave the outside world the impression that a disaster of such scale and scope would impact horribly on the economy of the country.

And even before Yolanda struck, the central part of the Visayan region (Bohol-Cebu areas) was rocked by a 7.1 earthquake that killed at least 220 people.

With the two major disasters and a string of less destructive natural calamities, the expectation was this: the economic impact would be substantial and the growth targets of government would be definitely set back.

The expectation did not take place. At the reporting period of 2014, the GDP growth was announced as a big 7.2 percent, a point higher than the magnitude of the Bohol earthquake and a growth rate that placed the Philippines as a star performer in the region. It turned out that one of the world’s deadliest typhoons and a 7.1 earthquake were minor blips that were incapable of derailing that year’s economic surge.

The why behind that insignificance is easy to answer. The answer is this. Dying Metro Manila, or deader-than-dead Metro Manila (it all depends on your take on MM’s state of decay) turned out 36 percent of that year’s GDP. That has been its unquestioned, dominant role from time immemorial.

Spare Metro Manila from disasters and all will be well, economically speaking. Despite the decay, blight and chaos that are magnified a hundred times in this particular metropolis, there is no substitute for Metro Manila. None yet. Nothing even comes close.

The dream of breaking up Metro Manila’s “imperial“ status to scale down its size and make it breathe, is made harder by reasons of economic geography. North of Metro Manila is Central Luzon, that contributes close to 10 percent to the GDP and Southern Tagalog, now known as Calabarzon ( Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), that contributes 17 percent. That is slightly over 60 percent from the three alone.

While media accounts often play up stories about resurgent Metro Cebu, Metro Davao and Metro Bacolod and Metro CDO, these progressive urban areas and the rest of the country cannot be at par with the MM/CL/Calabarzon trinity in terms of GDP contribution.

More, the only markets that the services and retail sector of Metro Manila need to sustain its growth momentum are the two nearby regions. Some areas between MM and CL are commuter routes as are some areas between MM and Southern Tagalog. In turn, the pockets of thriving agri contract growing and food processing in Central Luzon also ensure the steady supply of food products—live and processed—to Metro Manila.

The three co-exist economically and the modern economy that has been weaned off its agricultural orientation has made Metro Manila thrive, even without the copra shipments from Eastern Visayas and the livestock shipments from the Mindoro provinces.

The fact that the three regions are also the major sources of OFWs spread across the global diasporas – and host to majority of the country’s BPOs – burnishes their economic credentials.

Creating pockets of new, well-planned and dynamic metro areas without the blight and chaos and decay of Metro Manila is probably the dream of our leaders past and present. The problem is how. The interlocked trinity of MM, Calabarzon and Central Luzon have perfected the art of sustaining growth without the need for other regions. While Metro Manila is physically on its death throes, it is a prodigious churner of economic power, the blight and the standstill notwithstanding.

The government can use the budget process to speed up the development of new, thriving metro centers outside of Metro Manila. Or, it can do better by moving the political capital out of MM into a new faraway location, like Brazil did to Brasilia. The so-called purpose-built cities, like Canberra and Islamabad, can claim to a relatively ancient pedigree.

Where there is a will (and money), there is a way.

But in the case of whittling Metro Manila down to a comfortable size to allow it to breathe and have real life, the problem goes beyond political will and raising the required funding.

Despite the blight, Metro Manila has developed a sense of survival that allows it to economically dominate, with no viable alternative in sight.

Warts and all, dying MM, the metropolitan area of our affliction, stands unchallenged as our most dominant region in all aspects of economic, social and political concerns.

It is deader-than-dead, true, but there is no alternative to it.