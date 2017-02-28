‘No anomaly in Tarlac project bidding’

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has denied reports that it rigged the bidding process for the Balog-Balog Multipurpose Project (BBMP) II in Tarlac province.

BBMP Project Manager engineer Josephine Salazar belied they favored a contractor by repeatedly revising the bidding requirements to ensure that the project goes to their preferred contractor.

She said the process is ongoing and the agency is yet to declare a winning bidder.

Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) head Milagros Nopre has said the bidding for Balog-Balog storage dam construction is on the detailed evaluation and post-qualification phase.

Nopre added that right after the evaluation phase, the committee will conduct post-qualification to actually validate if all the stated information presented by the bidder/s is truthful and accurate.

She explained the issue about the lone bidder who made it to the detailed evaluation and post-qualification phase, citing that ITP Construction Inc./Guangxi Hydroelectric Construction Bureau Co. Ltd. (Consortium) is the only bidder who submitted a bid on time.

The Green Asia Construction and Development Corporation/Guandong No. 2 Hydropower Engineering Co. Ltd. (Consortium) submitted their bids late while other bidders sent their respective letters of withdrawal.

NIA Administrator Peter Tiu Laviña clarified the misleading report about the bidding process undertaken for the multi-purpose dam project, calling it baseless allegation aimed at tainting the agency’s open and fair bidding process.

As a multipurpose dam, BBMP II is expected to potentially generate 43.5 megawatts of hydropower.

The dam will have a storage capacity of 560 million cubic meters, which can mitigate flooding in low-lying areas and provide inland fish production for affected families.

It is also envisioned to provide the upland communities with livelihood opportunity through fishery on at least 150 hectares in the 1,755-hectare reservoir area.

Recently, Laviña shared the agency’s Freedom of Information Manual where information/data related to NIA can be accessed for public consumption.

“The list of projects is now published, conducts of project biddings are open to the public with a representation from civil society and the Irrigator Associations (IAs),” he said.

He encouraged the IAs to participate in the monitoring of irrigation projects.