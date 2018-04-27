No application received for Boracay casino, says Tourism exec

THERE is no application for accreditation for a casino in Boracay, which was shut down on April 26 for rehabilitation and clean-up, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Friday.

“Since President Rodrigo Duterte declared that there would be ‘no casinos in Boracay’, we have not gotten any update. We have not gotten application for accreditation,” Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre said in an interview.

Alegre was referring to the status of Macau-based casino giant Galaxy Entertainment Group, which the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) granted provisional license last March.

He added that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) did not receive any application from the group.

Galaxy Entertainment and its Filipino partner Leisure and Resorts World Corp. (LRWC) announced that a P25-billion casino would be built on a 23-hectare property in 2019.

Duterte reiterated on April 9 that neither casinos nor business establishments would be built on Boracay while it was closed for cleaning.

Under Proclamation 475, Boracay was placed under a “state of calamity” on Thursday, and was declared closed to tourists for the next six months.

“The temporary closure of the islands as a tourist destination for six months starting 26 April 2018, or until 25 October 2018, is hereby ordered, subject to applicable laws, rules, regulations, and jurisprudence,” the proclamation read. GLEE JALEA