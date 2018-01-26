No bail for policemen who killed Carl, ‘Kulot’

A court in Caloocan City has ordered the arrest of two policemen charged in connection with the killing of Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman in August last year.

Caloocan Regional Trial Court Judge Georgina Hidalgo did not recommend any bail for the temporary liberty of Police Officers 1 Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita.

The two policemen were earlier charged with murder by the Department of Justice for the killing of Arnaiz, 19, and de Guzman, 14. The two policemen are also facing charges of torture and planting of evidence.

Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr. said murder charges were filed because the killing of the two teenagers was done “in a treacherous manner without risk to themselves.”

The DoJ gave credence to the testimony of several eye witnesses, including “Joe Daniel” who saw how Arnaiz was killed.

“He (‘Joe Daniel’) witnessed how the police officers shot the handcuffed male (Arnaiz) who was already on his knees, with arms raised, shouting ‘Susuko na ako (I surrender).’ Those pleas fell on deaf ears as the police officers shot the handcuffed male three times. He also narrated that one of the police officers took a firearm inside the mobile patrol car and placed it on the hand of the male victim,” the department said.

The two victims went missing on August 17. Arnaiz’s cadaver was found at a morgue 10 days after, while Reynaldo’s body was found on September 6 in Gapan, Nueva Ecija with 26 stab wounds.

The two policemen admitted to killing Arnaiz, but claimed that Arnaiz fired at them first.

As to the case of de Guzman, the justice department considered the factual circumstances that he and Arnaiz were last seen together.

Joe Daniel’s testified that he saw a “smaller person” fitting de Guzman’s description seated beside Arnaiz inside the policemen’s mobile patrol car.

“[A]n unbroken chain of circumstances… would reasonably lead to the conclusion that… PO1 Perez and PO1 Arquilita were likewise responsible for his death since they were the last persons seen to be in the company, or having custody of, [De Guzman],” the DOJ said.