No Bangsamoro police force under BBL – Roque

President Rodrigo Duterte will not allow the creation of a regional armed and police forces under the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), Malacañang said on Saturday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque issued the statement in reaction to Buhay party-list Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza’s declaration that several provisions of the BBL draft are unconstitutional, including the creation of a Bangsamoro police and constitutional agencies such as Commission on Audit and Commission on Elections.

Roque reiterated that the President himself is opposed to a provision allowing a Bangsamoro political entity to have full control of its police force.

“Neither will PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) allow regional police,” Roque told The Manila Times in a text message.

Atienza, during a roundtable interview with The Times editors and reporters, said he would support the bill granting wider autonomy to Muslim Mindanao but “without its unconstitutional provisions.”

“As it is, the proposal is highly doubtful. It has a lot of demands which are not within constitutional limits,” Atienza said.

“Why do they have to push for a Bangsamoro police, or constitutional offices like CoA (Commission on Audit) and Comelec (Commission on Elections)? The Constitution will not allow that,” he added.

But Presidential Adviser on Peace Process Jesus Dureza said the Palace-endorsed version of BBL already addressed the issues on the controversial provisions of the measure.

“I suggest they read the new version first before they announce those statements,” Dureza said.

The BBL, which will serve as an enabling law of the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro signed between the Aquino government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in 2014, will create a Bangsamoro entity that would replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

It was crafted by the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC), which formally turned over the draft measure to Malacañang on July 17 last year.

Malacañang has endorsed the version of the BBL submitted by the BTC.

The measure failed to pass in the previous administration because of the bloody Mamasapano clash, where 44 elite police were killed by several assailants, among them members of Moro groups.

The bill also faced questions on its constitutionality.

On Wednesday, Dureza said the President may issue an executive order in the event that BBL does not hurdle Congress.

“President Duterte said he would push for the passage of the Bangsamoro bill and will even go to the extent of resorting to an executive issuance to hasten it if Congress itself fails to approve it,” Dureza said in a statement.

“Stressing that he can use the inherent powers of the presidency, he is ready to carve out through an executive order the area for the Bangsamoro for their self-rule,” he added.