No bids yet for third telco player

Companies aspiring to become the Philippines’ third telecommunications player may submit bids to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) once final rules are released, its top official said.

According to DICT Officer-in-Charge Eliseo Rio Jr., the department is yet to receive bids.

“Nobody has submitted any bid, as we have not yet finalized the TOR (terms of reference) for the selection process,” Rio told The Manila Times.

The terms are expected to be released this month, he said.

Rio’s statement came after it was reported that a consortium led by Tier 1 has submitted a proposal. Nokia, Parallel Wireless, Millawave Broadband, and Onyx Connect are part of this consortium.

It also came after Malacañang announced last Thursday that it would postpone naming the third telco player, which is expected to break the so-called telco duopoly of PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom.

President Rodrigo Duterte had mandated DICT to make the third telco operational by the first quarter of 2018.

Despite the postponement, Rio said his agency would push through with awarding frequencies in the second quarter.

“[W]e will push [the]naming the third telco player by end of June,” he said.

DICT earlier removed the initial P10-billion net worth requirement for the third telco, saying it would focus instead on the bidders’ committed services and technology expertise.