‘No breach of trust’

PALACE spokesman Harry Roque Jr. on Monday insisted that the deployment of missiles by the Chinese on contested reefs in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) was not a betrayal of trust.

This was despite Beijing’s repeated vows not to militarize the disputed area.

“I do not know why it is even betrayal of trust. Why? I am not saying that we are not doing anything. What I am saying is that we cannot tell everything that we are doing. But all diplomatic initiatives are being undertaken. It’s not something that we can talk about,” Roque told reporters.

China last week was reported to have deployed missiles in Kagitingan (Fiery Cross), Zamora (Subi) Reef, and Panganiban (Mischief) Reef—all within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Two months ago, Roque said the Philippines was relying on China’s good faith and that it would keep its promise.

Malacañang admitted the government had yet to verify the reports that China was building anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

“I had a talk with the National Security Adviser [Hermogenes Esperon] and he told me that there’s a technology that we need that we still don’t have to be able to verify it for ourselves. Now, I understand that we could get information from third-party resources but that would not be first-party verification,” Roque said in a news briefing.

The acquisition of technology is “forthcoming,” he said.

Roque also said President Rodrigo Duterte viewed the whole situation from an overall perspective—that the reclamation was an “existing reality” before he took over the presidency on June 30, 2016.

“Those [artificial]islands were there when we came in and it cannot be denied that whether or not China will admit it, it will be used for military purposes. The problem is when that started, the creation was allowed to begin with,” Roque said.

“Why didn’t other people oppose the creation during their time? Why didn’t the United States stop [China] from building the islands when it was still being reclaimed? Everything happened before [Duterte’s] term,” Roque said.

In a speech on Friday night in Davao City, Duterte pinned the blame on the US for not stopping China’s militarization of the disputed waters.

Duterte also pointed his finger at the Aquino administration for “allowing” the Chinese to do reclamation work, despite the country’s legal victory in an arbitration case before the United Nations-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

But the arbitration court thrashed China’s “nine-dash claim” on the entire West Philippine Sea on July 12, 2016, nearly two weeks after Duterte took office.

Probe welcome

Roque also welcomed the call of Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd to investigate China’s reported deployment of missiles in the disputed area.

“That is the duty of the Senate and that duty will not be denied from them. Although there are a lot of things that will not be disclosed to the public because we have things that are covered by the executive privilege and state secrets because of national security,” Roque said.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th on Monday filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into China’s installation of anti-ship cruise missile and surface-to-air missile systems in three reefs in the West Philippine Sea.

He filed Resolution 722 urging the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, chaired by Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd, to conduct an inquiry on China’s installation of missile systems on three fortified outposts in the Spratly islands.

Trillanes said the inquiry intends to assert the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to ensure that the militarization by China “does not pose any threat to the Philippines’ defense and security.”

“This alleged militarization of the West Philippine Sea is very alarming and it poses a big threat to the country’s national defense and security,” he said.

Asked whether he supported any Senate inquiry on the issue, Sen. Francis Pangilinan said, “Yes, we do. We have said this publicly several months back.”

“The DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), the DND (Department of National Defense), and the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) top brass should all be present,” Pangilinan said.

Sen. Francis Escudero said he “respects the right or prerogative of any senator to conduct an inquiry on any matter.”

“I don’t think it will affect national security or our diplomatic relations given that it will be [held]in an executive session,” Escudero said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, meanwhile, deplored the Duterte government’s apparent “sheepish response” to China’s militarization in the West Philippine Sea.

Hontiveros said the government’s low-key response the Chinese militarization was “a grave insult to the bravery and sacrifices of Filipino soldiers guarding the country’s territories.”

The opposition senator also accused the Duterte administration of abdicating its duty to ensure the safety of Filipinos, particularly the fisherfolk.

“Despite the lack of resources and infrastructure, our troops stationed and assigned in the West Philippine Sea have bravely maintained our presence in the region and ensured the integrity of our territory,” she said.

The head of the Senate committee on foreign affairs viewed the reported missile deployment by China in the West Philippine Sea as a “grave concern” but was mum on calls for the panel to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

“We should protest the militarization of the contested areas, regardless of the perpetrator,” Legarda said in a statement.

