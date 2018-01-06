‘No Cabinet reshuffle’

THE MANILA TIMES ROUNDTABLE

NO Cabinet resuffle is planned for now, a Palace official said on Friday a day after Malacañang announced the firing of Marina Administrator Marcial Amaro 3rd.

In a roundtable discussion with The Manila Times editors and reporters, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the President has so far made no mention of changes to the Cabinet.

“The President has not mentioned any shuffling of the Cabinet since the last time that I saw him and I talked to him. That was the Christmas party that we had with the President,” Andanar told The Times, when asked if Duterte would reshuffle his Cabinet this year.

Still, Andanar left open the possibility of a reshuffle this year, given the President’s anti-corruption drive that saw a number of officials axed in 2017.

“What’s important is the advocacy of the President for clean government na talagang hindi ito pwedeng biru-biro lang (that is indeed not a joke),” he said.

Duterte has pledged to fire public officials tagged in or linked to any wrongdoings, in fulfillment of his campaign promise to rid the government of corruption.

Duterte’s allies – former Interior secretary Ismael Sueno, former National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Laviña, former Information and Communications Technology secretary Rodolfo Salalima – were among those removed from office, after various allegations were hurled against them.

In December 2017, the President dismissed Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor chair Terry Ridon and four other commissioners over alleged junkets abroad.

Also last month, he told Development Academy of the Philippines president Elba Cruz to vacate her post after she was accused of traveling abroad every month.

On Thursday, the Palace announced that the President had fired Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Administrator Marcial Quirico Amaro 3rd for frequent travels abroad (see story on A2).

Andanar stressed that the President does not condone corrupt practices and would not hesitate to fire anyone involved in irregularities.

“That was [one of]the promise[s]of the President during the campaign: to fight… corruption. So it really shows that we really have a President who is very…committed to all of his promises during the 2016 campaign,” he said.

DILG caretaker

Duterte on Friday named former Armed Forces chief Eduardo Año officer in charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Based on the appointment papers released to media on Friday, Año replaced Catalino Cuy, the former Davao City police chief, who was named chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to replace retired general Dionisio Santiago. Cuy took over the post from Sueno.

Año was appointed to his post less than three months after the Palace announced his appointment as DILG undersecretary last October 27, 2017 or less than a day after Año retired from military service.

The President said in early 2017 he wanted Año to head the DILG as soon as the ban under the DILG Act of 1990, which prohibits the Chief Executive from appointing a retired military officer for a one-year period, expires.

Año was the administrator of martial law in Mindanao, which the President declared on May 23 to suppress the alleged rebellion by the terrorist Maute group and its sympathizers bidding to establish an Islamic caliphate.

Intel chief

Prior to being the Armed Forces chief, Año served as commander of the 10th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army and chief of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) from 2012 to 2014.

It was during his tenure as ISAFP chief when Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army leaders Benito and wife Wilma Tiamzon were arrested in Cebu.

Former DILG head Cuy, meanwhile, will take over the reins of the DDB from Santiago who was fired in November over comments that the 10,000-bed capacity drug rehabilitation center in Nueva Ecija was a mistake because small-scale rehabilitation centers at the barangay (village) level, where family support would be available for the drug dependents, was more efficient.

Prior to being named to the DDB, Cuy served as the OIC of the DILG as well as DILG Undersecretary for Peace and Order.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE AND LLANESCA T. PANTI