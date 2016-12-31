‘No Cabinet revamp’ but Cayetano to replace Yasay

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is not foreseeing a major reorganization in his Cabinet next year even with the expiration of the one-year ban on the appointment of losing candidates to government posts.

“As of this time wala akong makita [I don’t see any revamp],” Duterte said in an interview with news website Rappler on Thursday.

But the President warned Cabinet officials they would be fired if proven to have been involved in corruption.

“Our agreement is that even a small cent, no second chance, we have zero tolerance for that,” the President said.

There will however be a change in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) by the middle of 2017, with Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano replacing Perfecto Yasay Jr. as Foreign secretary.

Cayetano was Duterte’s running mate in the May elections.

Section 6, Article 9(b) of the 1987 Constitution states: “No candidate who has lost in any election shall, within one year after such election, be appointed to any office in the Government or any government-owned or controlled corporations or in any of its subsidaries.”

“Alan Cayetano will be coming in to take [the]post,” Duterte said, adding that Yasay would be returning to the United States to fulfill previous obligations.