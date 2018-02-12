No more ‘carabao’ English, please!

IF an average Filipino graduate cannot meet the English proficiency requirement for a driver in Dubai, there must be something wrong in our education system, or at least in the way we teach English.

A story headlined “Filipino graduates’ English skills lower than target for cab drivers in Dubai, study says” is disturbing, given that the country’s budget for education has been steadily increasing over the years in line with a constitutional requirement for education to have the highest priority in the annual budget.

The Philippine education system uses English as a medium of instruction from pre-school to post-graduate level. It has given the notion that learning English is easy—even young children who are just beginning to speak can already use the language; sometimes they know more English than Filipino words.

Filipino workers abroad are said to have the competitive edge over other nationalities because of their English proficiency. In most cases, their ability to understand and use English gives then better chances of career advancement.

In the fast-growing business process outsourcing industry, the Philippines has been the preferred voice outsourcing destination because of Filipinos’ acknowledged proficiency in the English language.

However, recent studies have shown a decline in the country’s English proficiency.

And it is disturbing considering that a significant number of Filipinos are looking at employment opportunities overseas where English proficiency is an advantage.

The news report quoted Rex Wallen Tan, general manager of Hopkins International Partners, Inc., citing preliminary results of a two-year study that indicate the English proficiency level of college graduates in the Philippines is lower than the proficiency target set for high school students in Thailand and the competency requirement for taxi drivers in Dubai.

Hopkins International Partners prides itself in being the leading organization for testing and international certification of English proficiency in the Philippines.

According to Tan, the average English proficiency score of a Philippine college graduate was 631.4, based on the metrics of the Test of English for International Communication.

Cab drivers in Dubai, the largest city in United Arab Emirates, are expected to have a TOEIC proficiency score of 650 while business process outsourcing agents should have a score of 850 in the metric, Tan said, noting the alarming state of the English proficiency of Filipino college graduates.

Tan’s analysis shows consistency in the results of students’ performance in the National Achievement Test (NAT) and the National Career Assessment Examination (NCAE), indicating a decline in the quality of Philippine education at the elementary and secondary levels.

This was despite the restructuring of the Philippines’ basic educational system through the K to 12 program, intended to produce competent graduates.

The Philippines would lose its competitive advantage in English proficiency if nothing dramatic is done to reclaim its position, at least in the region. Our neighbors, particularly Singapore at No. 5, and Malaysia at No. 13, are ahead of the Philippines’ ranking at No. 15, based on the English Proficiency Index of Education First, a global education company focusing on language, academic, cultural exchange, and travel programs.

While the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has been reviewing and revising the curriculum of tertiary courses, massive retraining of educators and aggressive recruitment of competent teachers may be necessary to make sure that students are appropriately taught to be skilled and competent when they graduate.

In the five years that I’ve been handling the journalism internship of the Manila Times, I have encountered student applicants who presented impressive resumes but could not express themselves in English and could hardly write a sensible essay on current issues.

The problem is not substance but basic English grammar. And these students would soon be graduating in courses like AB English, Communication, and Journalism. Sometimes I wonder aloud how they passed elementary school when English is a subject from the primary years, or even pre-school. My five-year-old nephew speaks better and is even more articulate than some of the applicants.

We cannot go on making do with what our elders have termed as “carabao” English, or continue to laugh at jokes about how Filipinos “murder” the English language.