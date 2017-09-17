No CCTV, no business permit—Koronadal police

COTABATO CITY: Koronadal City police urged local government units (LGUs) to revoke all business permits for commercial establishments without close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras in the wake of rising robbery incidents.

Senior Supt. Franklin Alvero, South Cotabato police provincial director, said CCTV cameras serve as deterrent to robbery and other crimes.

Alvero gave the recommendation amid rising cases of robbery on commercial establishments in Koronadal City and nearby towns.

Several local ordinances have been passed in many LGUs, including Koronadal City, requiring business owners to secure CCTV cameras in their business establishments.

However, Alvero noted a big number of stores, especially those recently burglarized, have no CCTV units or no security guards.

“Having none of these is an invitation to robbers,” Alvero stressed.

Seven establishments in Koronadal have been burglarized in succession recently, raising alarm from traders and even the Koronadal police.

In Santo Niño, South Cotabato, robbers struck at a drugstore and carted away more than P100,000 cash and valuables.

The suspects passed through a manhole in the ceiling as entrance and exit in carting away their loot.