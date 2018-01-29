No charges vs alleged drug lord protector Mabilog

The Duterte administration is yet to file drug charges against former Mayor Jed Mabilog of Iloilo City, a year after President Rodrigo Duterte accused him of being involved in the illegal drug trade.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. noted Mabilog is still under investigation by authorities.

“I am not aware of criminal charges fired vs former Mayor Mabilog. I suppose that in the event that there will be one, the authorities will have him extradited back to the Philippines,” Roque, a lawyer, said in a news conference.

The President has repeatedly accused Mabilog of protecting drug syndicates and branded Iloilo City as the area most infested by shabu (methamphetamine) in the country. The President even claimed that Mabilog, using his kickbacks from drug deals, bought a mansion for his home that is way better than Malacañang.

The President also hinted Mabilog could be the next narcopolitician to be killed after former Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. of Albuera, Leyte, and former Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog of Ozamiz City, who both were killed in a police-sanctioned anti-drug operation in November 2016 and July 2017, respectively.

Mabilog left the country to participate in a disaster management conference in Japan in August 2017. As the President went relentless on accusing him of being behind drug-related activities, Mabilog filed a 15-day sick leave in September for supposed health reasons and eventually sought to extend that leave for 30 more days for the same reason. Mabilog has not returned to the country claiming security concerns.

Mabilog, however, eventually lost his post since he was ordered dismissed by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales twice: first in October 2017 from a questionable P8.9-million increase of wealth from 2012 to 2013; and in January this year for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest over contracting towing services with a private company that he allegedly owned.

‘Shabulized’ no more?

Roque, however, could not tell if the drug infestation in Iloilo City was reduced with the removal of Mabilog from office.

“I have no information on that, but as far as the President is concerned, I would think he [Mabilog] is the only one who has been removed from office not once but twice. It is a big help that one of those in the drug list is no longer mayor,” Roque said.

Roque declared Iloilo province a bailiwick of Duterte, considering the President’s high ratings in opinion poll surveys and the number of local politicians who recently joined the President’s ruling party PDP-Laban.

There were 5,000 local officials from Iloilo who took their oath as PDP-Laban members last week, including Gov. Mat Defensor.

“Considering the President’s trust rating, he already ceased to be the President of the 16 million who voted for him. There is an overwhelming number of Ilonggos who support him so yes, he considers Iloilo as his bailiwick. All surveys indicate the overwhelming support for the leadership of the the President in the entire country,” Roque said.