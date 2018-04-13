No Chinese signal jammers in disputed areas in Spratlys – Lorenzana

THERE are no signal jammers installed by China in the disputed territories of the West Philippine Sea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.

Lorenzana’s statement comes after The Wall Street Journal, quoting US defense officials, said that Beijing deployed signal jamming equipment in the Mischief (Panganiban) and Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) Reefs.

“None has been confirmed by us. All reports have been coming from the US and we have not received any formal communications to that effect. So far, our regular patrols in the West Philippine Sea have not reported any incidence of jamming,” Lorenzana said.

“We will confirm using our resources if there really are jammers and if so, what kind—to disrupt communications or disrupt weapons systems,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the equipment installed by China was capable of jamming communications and radar systems.

It has been installed in the disputed areas “in the past 90 days,” the report also said. DEMPSEY REYES