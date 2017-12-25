No Christmas break for bad administration, disasters, jihadism

It is saddening but true. As the nation celebrates Christmas Day today, we do so under the shadow of 1) a devastating typhoon in Mindanao and Palawan, 2) renewed threats by jihadists to enter the country and wreak havoc on public safety and our national security and 3) loss of public funds to profligacy.

These grim happenings do not take a vacation during the Christmas holidays. Indeed, it seems as if they pounce on the season’s spirit of good cheer and generosity to create mayhem.

High on our list of holiday downers is Typhoon Vinta (international name Tembin), which struck the Philippine South and Palawan during the weekend and took a heavy toll on lives and property.

The tropical storm unleashed flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides, reportedly leaving about 200 people dead and several others missing. Most of the deaths from Vinta were in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula, an initial government report said. The government’s disaster-response agency said authorities have reported dozens of deaths due to landslides and sudden surges of floodwaters.

Vinta is only the latest natural disaster to hit the country, which is battered by about 20 typhoons every year. With its location astride the Pacific typhoon belt, the Philippines is listed as one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

The latest news of disaster was particularly distressing in the case of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, which have just started to recover from the five-month siege of Marawi city by an ISIS-inspired local Muslim jihadist group.

Not to be forgotten is the devastation wrought earlier by another tropical storm, Urduja, on the island province of Biliran in Central Philippines, including the loss of scores of lives and damage on more than 10,000 houses.

Second on our list of holiday downers is the news from Malaysia that its police authorities have detained 20 alleged Islamic militants, including a leading member of an Indonesian extremist group and others who were believed by authorities to be planning to fight in strife-torn southern Philippines.

These are the latest arrests of alleged extremists in Muslim-majority Malaysia, as fears grow that militants who had been fighting with the Islamic State (IS) group in the Middle East are heading back to Southeast Asia after the jihadists’ losses in the region. The Malaysian arrests were made in nationwide raids from late November to mid-December, police said in a statement.

Among those detained was an alleged senior leader of the Indonesian IS-linked militant outfit Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which has been blamed for several recent deadly attacks in its home country. The 24-year-old was picked up in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, police said, without identifying him.

A 50-year-old Filipino suspected of trying to recruit people to join Philippine kidnap-for-ransom gang Abu Sayyaf was arrested in Kuala Lumpur.

Several Filipinos, Malaysians and Indonesians were detained on Borneo island, also suspected of planning to join militants in the Philippines.

The arrests have come after hundreds of local and foreign gunmen who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State laid siege to Marawi city. The brutal battle for Marawi claimed over 1,000 lives.

The telling message from Malaysia is this: we cannot relax our vigil over public safety and national security in the southern Philippines. The Islamic State is not yet a finished force.

Finally, and most frustrating in our list of holiday downers, because it could easily have been prevented, is the reported allegation of a known whistleblower that the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has spent P10 million of taxpayer’s money for its Christmas party in a five-star hotel.

This has prompted one senator to demand the resignations of PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and General Manager Alexander Balutan, who were accused of masterminding the extravagant fiasco. They were accused by newly appointed PCSO board member Sandra Cam. A former whistleblower, Cam claimed that the charity agency spent P10 million for the party, which was held in a five-star hotel.

Balutan said only P6 million was spent for the gathering, which he said was attended by more than 1,500 employees of the charitable corporate agency from across the country.

Such profligacy in plain view, however, becomes an offensive, irresponsible act when it happens at a time hundreds of our countrymen have lost their lives in a series of natural disasters and their families are grieving over the loss of their loved ones. True, the PCSO announced last Tuesday it was releasing P10 million from its yearly calamity fund that may be used to aid the victims of typhoon Urduja that battered some provinces in the Visayas. Still, P6 million of public money spent for a Christmas party by a government agency in a time of grief for hundreds of families and severe want of financial support to celebrate the traditional Noche Buena for millions of others, do leave an unpalatable Christmas taste in the mouth.