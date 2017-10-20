No to conditional aid — Palace 

THE Philippines will not accept foreign aid with conditions because it will undermine its sovereignty, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Friday.

Advertisements

Abella, in a news conference, affirmed Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano’s assertion that the country would not receive new grants from the 28-member European Union.

“We are always open to constructive advice, we are open for trade, but not very open on aid, which comes with conditionalities. We don’t want to be monitored; dictated upon,” Abella told reporters.

“Certainly, our country has a lot of needs; there are challenges in many areas. But we are not mendicant,” Abella added.

Some of the foreign aids with conditions attached were:

* the GSP+ (Generalized Scheme of Preference) scheme between the Philippines and the EU, which allowed the Philippines and other developing countries to pay less or no duties on their exports to the EU, thus giving the Philippines crucial access to its markets;

* the Millennium Challenge Corporation anti-poverty aid agency, a United States government funded unit which selected country beneficiaries based on policy performance and priorities for achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction.