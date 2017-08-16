BULACAN Police Provincial Director Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. on Wednesday virtually admitted that the killing of 32 alleged drug pushers in simultaneous 24-hour anti-drug operations since Monday night was beyond their control.

“We have no control of the situation,” he said during a media briefing, adding that Bulacan police had to show “superiority of arms” by eliminating elements which hinder the flow of police operations.

“People who use drugs have irreversible insanity,” Caramat stressed, in response to critics who expressed doubts that the alleged drug pushers fought back.

On Monday and Tuesday, Bulacan police conducted simultaneous raids on several houses in the province that initially reported 21 were killed and 64 arrested.

“Our policemen are still stepping up their anti-drug operations. We are expecting more drug dealers to fall. If they continue to fight or violently resist arrest, our men are ready to strike back.” Caramat added.

He said 109 more suspects were arrested from a total of 67 “One Time Big Time” operations, composed of 50 buy-busts, 15 implementations of search warrants and two checkpoints conducted by 21 municipal police stations and three city police stations, including the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Branch and Provincial Public Safety Company.

A total of 359 sachets of shabu weighing about 235.0792 grams; 765 grams of marijuana leaves; two grenades; 33 assorted firearms and several ammunitions were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights said it started its investigation into the overnight police raid in Bulacan.

In a text message to The Manila Times, CHR spokesman Jackie de Guia said, “the Commission through its regional office has already commenced its motu propio investigation on the alleged EJK [extrajudicial killings]cases.”

FREDERICK SILVERIO AND GLEE JALEA