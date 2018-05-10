No corruption, new Tourism chief vows

Incoming Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday said he was instructed by President Rodrigo Duterte to stop perceived corruption in the agency she is about to head.

Puyat was an Agriculture undersecretary until her appointment as the new Department of Tourism (DoT) secretary after Wanda Tulfo-Teo resigned from her post over the placement of P60 million-advertisement of the department on her brothers’ TV show Kilos Pronto.

“Ang bilin sa akin ng [The marching order of the] President when he offered it and then I accepted it, ‘Congrats, ang gusto ko lang naman [what I only want is]no corruption… Tatlong Presidente ka na, walang bahid ng [You have served three Presidents, and you haven’t had a whiff of] corruption.’ He was confident ipapatuloy ko iyan [that I would be able to do it],” she said in a television interview.

Puyat has served the Department of Agriculture for 12 years.

She said her new position as Tourism secretary is a continuation of her work at the DA where she promoted agri-tourism and food tourism in the Philippines.

According to her, the President believes that “a great way to promote a place is through their food.”

She said the DA has been a partner of the DoT in the annual Madrid Fusion wherein the Philippines gets a chance to promote produce from different islands of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Puyat added that she did not expect her new position as she was only discussing the agriculture sector with Duterte and the latter told her that she is fit for the role of being a Tourism secretary.

“I think it is about time, sabi niya [the President said],” she said.

Senators also on Wednesday said Puyat would not have a hard time getting confirmed by the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Juan Edgardo Angara, Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino, Grace Poe and Juan Miguel Zubiri–all members of the commission — on Wednesday said the new DoT chief would be confirmed by the appointments body.

“I am confident that she will be confirmed as I’ve said she has proven her competence and dedication. She is definitely qualified,” Poe said.

“I believe she will not have any problems with the Commission on Appointments. She has a clean public service record, she brings a younger perspective that could help cater to millennials and being the daughter of an illustrious senator, [Alberto] Romulo, who himself has an outstanding record in the Senate would weigh heavenly on her favor,” Zubiri said.

Angara said Puyat is “known to the senators and congressmen.”

“We believe in her competence and integrity. It would be nice for the Commission on Appointments to confirm her immediately so she can focus on the challenges being faced by the DoT, such as the closure and rehabilitation of Boracay,” Aquino said.

Senators Nancy Binay, Francis Pangilinan, and Vicente Sotto 3rd 3rd also welcomed Puyat’s appointment.

Binay said as chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism, she looks forward to working with Puyat “to push forward our tourism agenda, and bring her expertise in farm tourism and ecotourism being sustainable approaches to rural development.”

“I’ve known her since she was a young girl. Very intelligent and a very clean record in government. Not to mention the fact that she is the daughter of an exemplary public servant, [Romulo], my contemporary [in the Senate],” Sotto said in a text message.

Pangilinan congratulated Puyat through social media.

“Your experience in government will be of great help as you transition into this new assignment. I wish you success in truly leading the department. Your success is the nation’s success.”

