No coup plot – Año

ARMED Forces Chief Eduardo Año on Thursday denied reports that members of the military are being recruited to join a destabilization plot, saying there is no reason for soldiers to be demoralized and join any cup attempt.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th sought confirmation about the post of retired Gen. Joselito Kakilala in his Facebook account that a “popular politician” plans to launch a coup and has been recruiting soldiers.

Ano and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, defended the P145 billion proposed 2018 budget of the Department of National Defense and its attached agencies.

“This Gen. Kakilala is spreading news that there is supposedly a popular politician recruiting (officers from Phil. Military Academy) Class 2006 for a coup against (President Rodrigo) Duterte,” Trillanes said.

“I did not feel alluded to not only because I’m not recruiting anybody but I’m also not popular. So I want to be clarified. Is there any recruitment activity (to join a coup)?” Trillanes asked Año.

Ano replied in the negative.

“We regard those information as raw information. They have to be validated. So far, we have not monitored any recruitment activity within the organization. We have not seen any cause for dissatisfaction, demoralization,” he added.

Lorenzana also dismissed reports on a coup plot.

“(It’s) very remote. We will be able to detect it if there is any. Nothing to worry (about),” he said.

“We have not received any such report. It only came out in social media so I view it as fake news. It’s possible that only one or two persons were trying to sow some discord,” he added.

When sought for comment, Kakilala said, “I just commented in the post.”

Kakilala, a member of PMC Class 1984 used to be an Army spokesman during the term of president Gloria Arroyo and Benigno Aquino 3rd. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO