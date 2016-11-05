No coup plot vs Duterte – AFP official

A SENIOR official of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday said there is no plot to overthrow President Rodrigo Duterte.

The AFP official based in Camp Aguinaldo made the statement in the wake of Duterte’s remarks that military personnel who disagree with his anti-United States (US) rhetoric do not need to launch a coup d’etat.

“We have no statement. There is no threat of any coup whatsoever and the President has said this many times before,” the senior military official who requested anonymity said.

The president on Friday called on military personnel and civilians who disagree with his pronouncements against the US to visit him in Malacañang so that he could give them the reins of the government.

“‘Yung mga military who do not agree with me because they think I’m closing my ties with America… Alam mo kasi mga sundalo natin most of them talagang nag-schooling ‘yan… Pupunta ng Amerika ‘yan kasi nag-aral yan ‘dun (Our soldiers, most of them will go to the US because they studied there),” the President said.

“And if the military or the police thinks…. No need for a coup d’etat. God, you are wasting your bullet. Go to Malacanang, we’ll have coffee and I myself will swear you to run the republic and solve the problem,” Duterte added. ANTHONY VARGAS