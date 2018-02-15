No crimes vs humanity in drug war, Palace insists

MALACAÑANG on Thursday insisted there were no crimes against humanity committed by President Rodrigo Duterte in his administration’s war on illegal drugs.

In a news conference, Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Maria Banaag said Duterte was ready to face the International Criminal Court (ICC) himself if the crimes against humanity charges against him progressed in the tribunal.

“The President welcomes this preliminary examination in the ICC. As to question of whether or not it will prosper, that is up to them (ICC) because they have basis, they have principles,” Banaag told reporters.

“We don’t believe that it is a crime against humanity,” she added.

Banaag also reiterated that the President would not condone any abuse by the police in the drug war.

“While we know the complaints filed before the ICC are founded on political motive and baseless numbers, we reiterate that the Philippine government respects and protects human rights and our police officers follow rules of engagement,” she said.

“There may be isolated cases of abuse but our President never tolerate these cases,” the Palace official added.

The ICC has informed the Philippine government of its plan to conduct a preliminary examination of lawyer Jude Sabio’s communication, which gives emphasis to Duterte’s purported “terrifying, gruesome, and disastrous continuing commission of extrajudicial executions or mass murder” in the country.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has asked for the Philippine government’s full cooperation in its preliminary examination, saying it would be done with “full independence and impartiality.”

Asked if the police will cooperate in the ICC’s preliminary review, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman John Bulalacao said it would leave the matter to the Palace.

“I think Malacañang has spoken about the position of the government insofar as this ICC (review) is concerned.

The Philippine National Police does not want to muddle the issue anymore. We are keeping a distance from it right now,” Bulalacao said during the Palace news briefing.

“Let me underscore that rule of law shall always prevail during the conduct of all anti-illegal drug related activities,” he added. “We are confident that this time, police operations against illegal drugs will be carried out with greater efficiency and with less violent confrontations between law enforcers and offenders.”

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said it was willing to submit data related to the government’s anti-drug efforts to ICC if summoned.

Duterte, who can only be prosecuted and ousted through impeachment proceedings, was slapped with an impeachment complaint in March 2017 by Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano. This, however, was dismissed by the House of Representatives, which is dominated by the President’s allies.

Amid concerns raised by the ICC, Duterte himself threatened in November 2016 to withdraw the Philippines from the international court.

On February 9, Duterte expressed his intent to meet Bensouda but stressed that he was unfazed by the move to conduct an initial examination against him.

‘Real numbers’

The government has repeatedly denied involvement in summary killings but human rights groups insisted that the police figures were understated and did not include killings by alleged state-sponsored “vigilantes.”

PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon said from July 1, 2016 to February 8, 2018, there were 4,021 drug-related deaths in the anti-illegal drug operations conducted by PDEA and other law enforcers.

He said 87 government security personnel were killed in action during the period while another 227 were wounded in operations.

A total of 454 government workers were arrested nationwide for violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Out of this, 192 were elected officials, 44 were uniformed personnel and 218 were government employees,” he said.

Carreon said authorities have arrested 121,087 drug personalities in 85,068 anti-drug operations conducted from July 1, 2016 to February 8, 2018.

“Significantly, PDEA and other law enforcement agencies dismantled a total of 183 illegal drug facilities, composed of 174 drug dens and nine shabu laboratories,” Carreon said.

“The anti-drug operations conducted also resulted in the seizure or confiscation of 2,610.37 kilograms of metamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth P13.41 billion, a P166.62-million increase since January 17, 2018,” he added.

PNP Executive Officer for Operations Rene Pamuspusan reported that there have been 2,388 “drug-related incidents or cases” among homicide cases under investigation.

Of these, 633 cases have already been solved, while 1,749 cases were still pending resolution.

The #RealNumbersPH campaign was launched in May 2017 to give the public what the government says is accurate data on the war on drugs.