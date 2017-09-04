‘No deal yet with Marcoses’

President Rodrigo Duterte maintained that the Marcos family has offered to return part of their wealth to end the ill-gotten wealth cases filed against them.

However, the family did not say how much will be turned over to the government’s coffers, the President said during the birthday celebration of one of his top allies, Rep. Karlo Nograles in Davao City.

Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos also attended the event.

“This is how it is. The Marcoses are ready to return [the ill-gotten wealth]. I do not know anything. I cannot debate with them. I told them I accept the invitation [of returning ill-gotten wealth]…[that]it’s finally time these things be finally accepted,” Duterte said.

“I did not agree on what amount and how much [of the ill-gotten wealth will be returned]. I just accepted [their word]that they want to settle with the government to end these [ill-gotten wealth] cases,” he added.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government, which was created to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses, has retrieved $4 billion of the estimated $10 billion wealth of the Marcos family.

Last week, Marcos said the possible return of their wealth, including several gold bars, will be discussed with theirlawyers.

The President said the governor was present when the offer to return the ill-gotten wealth was made.

“Yes, [Imee was there]. They [people from Marcos camp]offered to settle,” Duterte said.