No Dengvaxia immunization in the next 2 years

THE Department of Health (DoH) has scrapped the controversial anti-dengue vaccine from its immunization program, at least for the next two years, an official said on Friday, months after it was linked to a series of deaths, mostly of children, following a disclosure by its manufacturer that it was unsafe for first-time victims of the mosquito-borne illness.

Health Undersecretary Rolando Domingo said the DoH decision on Dengvaxia was based on a World Health Organization (WHO) and Strategic Advisory Group of Expert (SAGE) on Immunization recommendation for a screening strategy before administering the vaccine.

“It strengthens our position to stop the vaccination and that Dengvaxia should not be included in the mass immunization program. I don’t think it will change in one to two years,” he said.

The Health official also said the technology for screening on the serostatus of future vaccinees would take some time before it could become available.

“When we say that pre-screening is needed, you have to understand that there is no Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) that is available right now. There is no RDT that is licensed or validated to be used in pre-screening for vaccination,” he said.