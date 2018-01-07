No dictatorship under federal govt

Malacañang on Saturday assured the public there would be no return of dictatorial rule under President Rodrigo Duterte once the country adopts a federal form of government.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar stressed that Duterte had already said numerous times that he would give up the presidency should Congress approve the proposed federal form of government.

“Ang sabi ni Presidente, kapag pumasa ang federalism, magre-resign siya. So ano pa ba ang gusto natin? Ano pa ba ang assurance na gusto natin (The President said that once federalism is passed, he would resign. So what do we want? What other assurances do we want)?” Andanar told government-run dzRB radio.

“It can be seen through his body language, through the messaging of the President that number one, he does not want to become the country’s President. Number two, once the federalism is pushed through, he will step down. He repeatedly said that. And I believe he will do that,” he added.

Andanar made the assurance amid fears of a looming dictatorship under the proposed federal state.

Some opposition lawmakers have claimed that Duterte might opt to stay in power after his term in 2022 if his advocacy for a federal form of government succeeds.

Detained Sen. Leila De Lima on Tuesday said Duterte and Congress seemed to be taking the path that the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos treaded when he legitimized his dictatorship in 1972 through a new constitution.

She said the President seemed to be bent on keeping his allies and himself in power indefinitely and beyond the present constitutional limits.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, another opposition lawmaker, had warned that under federalism, Duterte would be vested a power to write laws similar to Marcos’ Amendment No. 6, which allowed the latter to become a one-man ruler.

Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano,for his part, cautioned the public to watch out for the transitory provision of the proposed federal constitution that would grant Duterte “absolute power.”

But the Palace official downplayed the concerns of Duterte’s critics, reiterating that the President would live up to his promise not to extend rule.

“Those who are saying [that]are, of course, his critics, in terms of politics in our country,” Andanar said.