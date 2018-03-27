No double discount for PWDs

Dear PAO,

I recently dined in a buffet restaurant. Being a person with disability, I always carry with me my persons with disability (PWD) ID card, so I can get the usual twenty percent (20%) discount for disabled persons. Upon getting my bill, I presented my PWD ID card along with my regular patron card which entitles card holders to a thirty-five percent (35%) discount on their food as part of their promo. The restaurant manager came to inform me that I cannot avail of my twenty percent (20%) discount as a PWD anymore, because I already got a discount with my regular patron card. I was humiliated because of their refusal to give me my twenty percent (20%) discount as a PWD. Can I file a complaint against them for their refusal? Please advise me.

Kane

Dear Kane,

It appears from your narration that your desire to use your persons with disability (PWD) discount on top of a promotional discount through a regular patron card was denied by the restaurant you dined in. While it is true that persons with disability are entitled to a twenty percent (20%) discount on purchase of goods and services from establishments such as restaurants, it is important to bear in mind that these benefits and privileges are not without conditions.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10754, known as An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability, sets forth the conditions in availing the benefits and privileges of persons with disability. The provision relevant to your concern is found on Rule IV, Section 12 of the said IRR which states that:

“Section 12. No Double Discounts – In the purchase of goods and services which are on promotional discount, persons with disability can avail of the establishment’s offered discount or the 20% discount provided herein, whichever is higher and more favorable. In cases where the person with disability is also a senior citizen entitled to a 20% discount under his/her valid senior citizen identification card (ID), the person with disability shall use either his/her PWD ID Card or Senior Citizen ID card to avail of the 20% discount.” (Emphasis supplied)

The cited provision is clear that double discounts are not allowed particularly in situations where the goods purchased are already discounted. As stated in the aforementioned provision, the higher discount between the promotional discount and the mandated PWD discount shall be granted to the disabled customer.

Considering that the promotional discount of thirty-five percent (35%) availed through your regular patron card is higher than your PWD discount of twenty percent (20%), only the promotional discount will be applied since it is more favorable to you. Insisting on getting your PWD discount on top of this is insisting on claiming a double discount which is expressly prohibited by law in your situation.

Thus, based from the details you provided, there is no reason to file a complaint against the management of the restaurant you dined in, since they are legally correct in refusing your claim for a double discount while granting you the better discount rate.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.