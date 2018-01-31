No drug manufacturing inside national prison but phone transactions ongoing, lawyer admits

THERE is neither manufacturing nor proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) but “transactions or telephone communications” between the prisoners and their contacts outside have been monitored, according to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

“Actually we are concurring with the PDEA, there is no manufacturing, there is no proliferation inside the Bureau of Corrections or New Bilibid Prison…the transactions or telephone communications, that’s all that is happening inside the New Bilibid Prison but there is actually no proliferation inside,” lawyer Daisy Castillote, legal officer of BuCor, told the House of Representatives’ Committee on Justice on Wednesday.

PDEA is the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Supt. Enrico Rigor, chief of the Legal and Investigation Division of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group, told the House committee that two conversations from supposed drug lords inside the NBP were monitored.

“Sa experience Ma’am namin, twice pa lang po kami naka-encounter (In our experience Ma’am, we have encountered it twice),” Rigor said in response to a question by Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia on the drug situation inside the NBP.

The first was monitored on March 2017 and the second on December 2017, said Rigor.

Rigor said that “kung ano po ‘yung may intelligence report sa’min, iyon po inaaksyunan…”

(Whatever intelligence report is sent to us, we take action.)

Garcia of Cebu’s third district then asked how cellphone signals between the supposed drug lord and the contact outside could get through if the jammer was on.

“Marami na po kasi tayo Ma’am jammer na sira ho…Pero meron po tayong jammer doon sa Building 14,” Superintendent Roberto Rabo of BuCor said.

(We have a lot of jammers that aren’t working. But there is on in Building 14.)

“Tapos ‘yung range po ng jammer ay hindi ho makaya lahat ho iyan kasi ang maximum compound ay almost 10 hectares,” he also said.

(Then there is also the range of the jammer to consider. It cannot cover the 10-hectare maximum compound.)

Rabo added that a jammer would not be effective if there were barriers.

“Well I had earlier stated Mr. Chair that first and foremost naman the policy is zero cellphones e. ‘Di talaga allowed. Prohibited talaga. So in other words, kung nakalusot ‘yung cellphones na iyon, ibig sabihin there was a failure somewhere insofar as the authorities of the New Bilibid Prison are concerned,” Garcia said.

( . . .Cellphones are not really allowed. It is prohibited. . . . if the cellphones manage to get through, it means that . . .)

Chief Supt. Dennis Basngi, PNP-Special Action Force deputy director, said that “while we implement strictly the policies doon sa entrances, we have to admit na araw-araw sir may nakukuha pa ring mga cellphone from the inside.”

( . . . at the entrances, we have to admit that there are still cellphones that manage to get inside the NBP everyday.)