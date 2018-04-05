‘No Duterte pressure to expel Trillanes from alumni group’

There was no pressure from President Rodrigo Duterte and some of his allies on a fraternal organization of the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI) to sign a document calling for the expulsion of Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, a signatory said on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Noel Clement, commander of the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division (ID), explained that their group, the Eagle Fraternal Chapter, is composed of PMA alumni members who were assigned to the Davao area whether active or retired.

On Tuesday, a full-page advertisement was published where it indicated several PMA alumni members were calling for the ouster of Trillanes from the PMAAAI, citing several “violations” that the latter had committed such as the inciting to sedition, supposed treasonous acts in 2012 and constant “annoying” actions, among others.

Among the signatories, aside from Clement, are Philippine National Police chief Ronald de la Rosa; PNP spokesman John Bulalacao; Dangerous Drugs Board chairman Catalino Cuy; and PNP deputy director general for administration Ramon Apolinario.

Clement denied that they were pressed by Duterte or anyone allied with the President to sign the manifesto against Trillanes, amid the latter’s vocal criticism of the country’s leader.

“There was no [pressure], because the President is not even a member of the chapter. It is only between PMA graduates only,” he said.

Clement justified why he signed the document, noting the accusations against Trillanes bared in the manifesto.

“It’s only simple, his actions are already going against the values taught to us at the PMA. It’s basically the reason why we have to act on it,” he said.

“His being a senator and, at the same time, [a PMA graduate], that is basically the reason why we called for his removal from the association,” Clement added.

The Eagle Fraternal Chapter is an informal organization of PMA Alumni members or “PMAyers” who were assigned to Davao City–Duterte’s hometown–for them to keep in touch with each other, he said.

“There are informal chapters, of course, that the PMAAAI recognizes but we can organize within specific areas to maintain interaction with every alumni member within the areas,” according to Clement.

He said the Eagle Fraternal Chapter does not apply for recognition from the PMAAAI and every organization also has its own chapters in every major service of the Armed Forces including the Philippine Army, the Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Navy.