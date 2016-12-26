No EJKs reported in Metro on Christmas

TOKHANG took a break.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) did not receive any report of drug-related killings, either because of legitimate police operations or extrajudicial killings, a check by The Manila Times in the afternoon of Christmas Day showed.

This was despite the red alert status ordered by NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde, which meant that no policemen were allowed to go on leave for the holidays.

Two cities that have seen a significant number of deaths in the drug war—Quezon City and Caloocan—were quiet this time, as there were no reports of hired killers shooting drug suspects.

Legitimate police operations have claimed the lives of 2,150 people, according to the data from the Philippine National Police. Those killed by unknown assailants reached 4,049.

The last big-time drug raid in Metro Manila took place on December 23 in San Juan, where P3.35 billion worth of shabu were confiscated by the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority and San Juan City police.

Three Chinese and three Filipinos were arrested during the operation.