‘No-el, term extension may lead to revolt’

THE Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) warned that term extension and no-elections (no-el) scenarios under the proposed Charter change could spark another people power revolt that may oust the present administration.

In a multi-sectoral protest held to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA uprising, Fernando Hicap, the group’s national chairperson, said President Rodrigo Duterte will face the same mass actions if he implements anti-people policies or consolidates power to extend his term.

Duterte has repeatedly said that he will step down once the country lays down the foundation for a shift to federalism. He had also said that he is not an autocrat.

Hicap’s group is opposed to Charter change because it could pave the way for a 100 percent foreign ownership of land, industries, utilities, and basic services. The group said the proposed constitutional amendments will remove a provision in the Article VIII Section 7 of the 1987 Constitution which states that “the State shall protect the rights of subsistence fishermen and their right in offshore fishing against “foreign intrusion.”

Pamalakaya fears that if foreign-flagged commercial fishing fleets are allowed to exploit fish stocks, municipal fisherfolk will be left nothing.