‘No encounter recorded since ceasefire’

THE Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division (ID) has reported that no firefight has been recorded in its area of operations in Northern Mindanao and the Caraga Region since the declaration of the Unilateral Ceasefire on August 21. Captain Joe Patrick Martinez, 4ID spokesman, said they have not monitored any encounters between their units and New People’s Army rebels in their area of coverage. Martinez attributed this to their strict adherence and compliance with the ceasefire declaration between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines. “Our troops are now focused on community development activities in tandem with stakeholders and on supporting the Philippine National Police in law enforcement operations,” Martinez said in a statement. He said they have been centered on securing all vital installations as part of the Bayanihan Investment Protection and Security Operations and their support for the intensified campaign against illegal drugs since July1.