No eviction for Kadamay ‘invaders’

NO eviction will be enforced on the leftist urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) that occupied “idle” units in at least five resettlement housing projects of the National Housing Authority (NHA) in Pandi, Bulacan.

Rep. Antonio Tinio of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) said instead of eviction, the NHA agreed to conduct on-site validation and processing of applicants at the resettlement projects occupied by Kadamay members.

He added that first to be processed were 171 members who signed an information form given to them during an earlier series of dialogues after their “invasion” of the housing units.

The agreement was reached during a dialogue between the Makabayan bloc in Congress and officials of the NHA on Monday afternoon as Kadamay members reinforced their barricade to fight the eviction.

“There will be continuous processing and profiling on-site starting on April 3 for the rest of the Kadamay members,” Tinio said.

He added that also included in the agreement is the pulling out of police and military units in the area to avoid unnecessary tension.

The militant urban poor settlers have been occupying for 19 days since March 8 the housing units intended for policemen, members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection and local residents living along riverbanks and waterways.