No evidence of Brady concussion – league

LOS ANGELES: A joint probe by the NFL and the NFL Players Association found no evidence Tom Brady suffered a concussion during the 2016 season, a statement said Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

A review of Brady’s medical records by the league and player’s union conducted with the quarterback’s blessing uncovered no sign of concussion.

Brady also did not report or show any symptoms of concussion.

The probe was carried out after Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, told CBS television earlier this year that the New England Patriots star had suffered multiple concussions over the years.

“The NFL and NFLPA have conducted comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol as it applied to Tom Brady during the 2016-17 season,” a statement by NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy read.

“This review included an examination of all game film from every Patriots’ game last season, every report from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth ATC Spotters assigned to those games and Mr. Brady’s medical records, which were produced pursuant to a release signed by Mr. Brady.

“This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the Protocol by the Patriots’ medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots’ games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion.”

Brady would not comment on his medical history when quizzed by reporters in early August, his first session with the media since last season’s Super Bowl.

“I don’t want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth. I really don’t think that’s anybody’s business,” the 40-year-old Brady said.

“I’m not sitting here worried about last year or five years ago. There are other people that do worry about that — my wife, or my parents, or my sisters, people that love me and care about me. But I do the best I can do to be prepared to play — mentally and physically — and I give the game everything I can.”

Brazilian supermodel Bundchen confided on CBS in May she was concerned about her husband’s long-term health.

“I just have to say, as a wife, as you know (the NFL) is not the most, let’s say, unaggressive sport. Football, he had a concussion last year,” she said.

“He has concussions pretty much every — I mean we don’t talk about it. But he has concussions and I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through.

“You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100 I hope.”

The Patriots open the 2017 season on Thursday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs at the Gillette Stadium.

