No evidence yet of rights groups’ drug ties – PDEA

LAW enforcement agencies involved in the anti-drug war are investigating the alleged links of human rights groups to drug syndicates aiming to discredit the government, officials said on Tuesday.

In a news conference in Malacañang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) spokesman Derrick Carreon said the claims of Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. and Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano that drug lords were using rights groups to attack the government’s anti-drug efforts were based on recent findings that would have to be investigated first.

“That is subject to further investigation. But seeing the trend of how they attack the anti-drug campaign, I guess we can only surmise that human rights groups are being made as leverage by drug groups,” Carreon told reporters.

“This [is]a recent finding. So we will coordinate with our counterparts from PNP (Philippine National Police), NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and all other agencies including intelligence agencies if needed,” he added.

No proof of drug links yet

Carreon clarified that PDEA was not “immediately” linking rights groups to drug syndicates, but said the agency was not discounting the possibility of connivance.

“As we said, we still have to dig further on this… There might be a possibility na sinsakyan na ito ng mga kalaban natin (that our enemies are riding on the issue). Of course, any damage or attack against the campaign is advantageous to the other side,” he said.

Carreon assured that PDEA and other law enforcement agencies were “making honest efforts on the ground” and doing their jobs “according to the rule of law.”

PNP spokesman John Bulalacao also said the police had no proof yet as they were still validating reports about the activities of human rights groups.

“We have none right now. But as what has been mentioned by PDEA, we are still validating reports that drug syndicates might be using human right groups to discredit the efforts of the government,” Bulalacao said during the same Palace news briefing.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Bayan Muna party-list have slammed Roque’s statement, saying it posed risks on the lives of human rights advocates.

“That is a very dangerous statement. It put the lives of our human rights advocates in grave danger. So many have died because of mistaken identities,” Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate said in a statement.

HRW campaigner Brad Adams condemned the statements on Twitter, saying: “Are they trying to have death squads target human rights activists? Cayetano and Roque provide no evidence.”

In response, Roque said the Palace was standing by its statement that some non-governmental organizations have become tools of drug lords.

“We stand by the statement we made on the possibility that some non-governmental organizations, instead of assisting the government in fulfilling its human rights obligations, have become unwitting tools of drug lords,” Roque said.

“Such scenario, we reiterate, should not be discounted given the billion-peso losses of the drug lords,” he added.

Roque also said HRW “should not feel alluded to, exaggerate and politicize the issue to get some media mileage and public attention.”

Local and international groups have criticized Duterte’s war against illegal drugs.

While government data show more than 4,000 deaths in anti-illegal drug operations, human rights groups believe the number to be as high as 13,000.