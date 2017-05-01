No more extension for voter registration

BACOLOD CITY: “No more extension.”

This was the proclamation of Mavil Majarucon-Sia, Bacolod City election officer, as the registration for the scheduled barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections in October this year ended on Sunday.

Sia noted that only a few applicants headed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in the past few days

Either satellite registrations reduced the number of applicants or some have lost interest in the elections in light of reports that they might be postponed, she pointed out.

Voter registrations for previous elections would see an influx of applicants as the deadline neared, Sia said, adding that the registration for the village and SK elections this year started on November 7 last year.

She said their records showed that as of April 28, a total of 15,000 applications are scheduled for an Election Registration Board hearing on May 15.

The city Comelec office has conducted 120 satellite registrations in the barangay from November 2016 to April 2017, she added.

Since nothing is final with the proposed postponement, the city Comelec office will follow the calendar of activities that the national office has set, Sia said.

“We are preparing for the barangay and SK elections,” she added.

After the registration, the Comelec will next work on validation of all applications for registration.

“Our agency among others will do a ‘cleansing’ of the list of voters in Bacolod,” Sia said.