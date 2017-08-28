No Filipino casualties in Hurricane Harvey—Cayetano

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it has not received reports of Filipino casualties during the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey that hit the southern states of the United States (US).

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said initial reports from the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles stated that none among the 80,000-strong Filipino Community in Houston and surrounding areas has been reported to be among the dead or injured.

Harvey, which has been described as one of the most devastating storms in the southern state’s history, triggered massive flooding in Houston and surrounding areas and left at least five persons dead and more than a dozen injured.

Cayetano said the Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Honorary Consulate in Houston were continuously monitoring the situation — flooding, damage to property and power disruptions, which were also expected to affect members of the Filipino Community.

The foreign affairs department also expressed its condolences over the reported deaths in Texas. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA