No Filipino casualties in New York terror attack—US consulate

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday that there were no reports of Filipino casualties in the New York terror attack that claimed the lives of eight individuals.

The Philippine Consulate General in New York, on the other hand, immediately issued an advisory calling on members of the Filipino Community to stay away from the scene of the incident and exercise caution.

“We are in touch with the New York Police Department and so far, we have not received reports of any Filipino among the dead or injured,” Consul General Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega said.

At least eight people were killed and several others were wounded when a suspect using a rented truck ran over pedestrians in downtown Manhattan past 3 p.m, United States (US) time.

Authorities described the incident as “an act of terror”.

Police have taken custody of the driver of the vehicle after shooting and wounding him following the incident that took place near the World Trade Center.

The Philippines at the same time expressed its condolences to the US and its citizens in the aftermath of what has been described as the deadliest attack on New York since September 11, 2001.

“The Philippines extends its deepest sympathies and is one with the United States Government and the American people in condemning this unspeakable act of terror,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano in a statement.

“Our hearts reach out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident in Manhattan. We also pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured,” Cayetano added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA