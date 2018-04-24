No Filipino casualty in Toronto van attack–DFA

THE Philippine Embassy in Ottawa has not received any report of Filipinos among the dead or injured in the Toronto van attack that killed nine persons, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Philippines, at the same time, extended its condolences to Canada in the wake of the tragedy that also injured 16 others.

Philippine Ambassador to Canada Petronila Garcia, in a report sent to the DFA, said the incident took place at Toronto’s busy Yonge Street where a 25-year-old man drove his van into a sidewalk and plowed on pedestrians at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday (Canada time).

Ambassador Garcia said authorities arrested the suspect and were still investigating the incident.

The Philippine Consulate General in Toronto is checking with authorities and members of the 270,000-strong Filipino Community for other information.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Canada. We mourn with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano in a statement. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA